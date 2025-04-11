John Cena Set For WWE Clash In Paris, Ticket Combos For International PLE & Raw In France

WWE issued the following:

April 11, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that combo tickets for WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, and Monday Night Raw on Monday, September 1 – taking place at Paris La Défense Arena – will go on general sale Friday, April 25 at 10am CET at www.ticketmaster.fr.



Presale will begin Wednesday, April 23 at 10am CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/wweparis-presale.



Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Superstars including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Penta, and many more*.



Additionally, Clash in Paris Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/paris.



*Talent subject to change