John Cena Set To Appear On WWE TV More Than Originally Expected

This past Monday night on RAW, John Cena made his return to WWE TV in preparation for his match against US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

It was assumed that Cena would not appear on WWE TV for the majority of the build-up to the match following reports that he had been booked for WrestleMania due to the filming schedule of his “Ricky Stanicky” movie. However, circumstances have changed.

Cena tweeted in advance of Monday’s RAW, “Wrapped #RickyStanicky early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s.”

Cena will appear on WWE TV more frequently than expected, despite the fact that he will be filming Grand Death Lotto.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Cena actually wrapped up his filming of the movie Ricky Stanicky on 3/4, so he will be available for television over the next several weeks.”

Cena is not featured in any other WWE advertisements as of this writing.

