John Cena Shares Cryptic Message

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena took to his Twitter (X) account and shared a message following his brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at this past weekend’s Elimination Chamber PLE.
Cena wrote, “How others respond to us tends to say a whole lot more about them than it does about us. Evaluate it and don’t take it personal.”
