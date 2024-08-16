John Cena Speaks Out About His “Coyote vs. Acme” Movie Being Shelved

Warner Bros. shelved John Cena’s “Coyote vs Acme,” a live-action/CG animation hybrid film, after spending $70 million on it, but the studio was willing to shop it around to other studios.

The Wrap reported in February that while Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount screened the film and submitted offers, including Paramount’s offer to release it in theaters, Warner Bros. wanted $75-$80 million from a buyer, or they would simply take the $35-$40 million as a tax write-off. BD refused to allow the studios to dispute their asking price, therefore it was a “take it or leave it” scenario.

Wile E. Coyote is a character that repeatedly fails to capture and kill his rival, the Road Runner. The former WWE Champion portrayed Acme Corporation’s CEO.

Cena told The Wrap that the project had been scrapped. Cena commented, “There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul. And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie.”

Cena continued, “I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision. I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that. So I have to believe in the process. And I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it’s somebody else’s project to do what they want with and they’ve chosen accordingly.”

Cena is presently doing media appearances promoting his Amazon Prime “Jackpot” film, which is accessible on the streaming site. Cena has already announced his retirement tour from WWE for next year.