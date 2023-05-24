John Cena Speaks Out About His WWE Storyline With The Rock From 2011-2013

John Cena reflected on his WWE feud with The Rock from 2011 to 2013 in an interview with Happy Sad Confused.

In response to his comments about The Rock being a part-timer, Cena stated the following:

“I got selfish and me — living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective — I took Dwayne’s comments [about the business] as not genuine. My view was if you love something, be there everyday. Like, what a hypocrite I am, because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time. And I just didn’t see that. I was so selfish.”

“Instead of going like, ‘Hey man, I’d like to try to do this thing to hook you back in and maybe we can collaborate and really make it big,’ I was just like, ‘Eff this, I’m calling this dude out. This is a moment. You gave me an opening. I’m going to kick the door in,’ And I was diligent and I understand why he got upset. I just got selfish and wanted a main event marquee match because it would better what I thought was the business. That was short-sighted and selfish. It worked! But it worked at the cost of two people who communicated and almost put it in jeopardy. There was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us and rightfully so.”

You can check out the interview below: