John Cena Sr. Frustrated With Questions About His Son’s WWE Heel Turn

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena stunned the wrestling world by turning heel against Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This betrayal has sparked reactions from fans, analysts, and even Cena’s own father, John Cena Sr.

Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, Cena Sr. expressed frustration over the backlash surrounding his son’s actions, making it clear that he has no inside knowledge of the situation.

“I’m tired of guys like you, I’m tired of the other phone calls that I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him.”

Cena Sr. seemed particularly annoyed by the constant questions about the turn, urging people to let the story unfold rather than demanding immediate answers.

“I am so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening?”

He then directed his frustration toward Apter himself, sarcastically dismissing further inquiries.

“A reporter is a reporter. Listen Bill Apter, ‘friend,’ enough is enough. Thanks! I won’t say what Cody Rhodes said to you, but what I will say is have a nice day and thanks for nothing.”

Interestingly, Cena Sr. did not defend or criticize his son’s actions, choosing instead to distance himself from the storyline. This response suggests that, much like the WWE Universe, he is waiting to see where the heel turn leads as WrestleMania 41 approaches.

With Cena set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, his father’s reluctance to speak on the matter only adds to the intrigue surrounding this blockbuster feud.