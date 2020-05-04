John Cena Surprises Young Fan Who Was Diagnosed With Wilms Tumor

According to a report from WFLA.com, John Cena recently met with a young boy in Tampa Bay, FL who is fighting a life-threatening disease. The site reports that seven year-old David Castle is fighting Wilms tumor. John Cena recently showed up and visited Castle at his home. The Pasco County Fire Rescue helped put everything together. Cena brought Castle two WWE title belts, some signed t-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands.

Castle was diagnosed with the tumor in October of last year and was already in stage four upon diagnosis. The tumor has now spread to other parts of his body.

Castle’s mother, Tammy Miller, said her son was excited and had tears in his eyes when he saw Cena. The family has a GoFundMe page to help with their medical expenses.