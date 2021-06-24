John Cena Talks About Fighting His Brother At Other Brother’s Wedding

John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week and talked about crashing the wedding of his brother Matt Cena back in the summer of 2009, while fighting with one of his brothers, Dan Cena.

Cena revealed that he paid for the open bar at the wedding, but that backfired when liquid courage led to John and Dan duking it out on the dance floor, which caused the wedding to be closed down. The story came up when Fallon asked Cena if he’d ever been involved in a wedding fail.

“I think that’s something, kind of, we all have,” Cena responded. He continued, “Mine was my brother Matt’s wedding. I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar. Drinks are on me, that’s my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything.”

Cena recalled how the gift turned out to be a problematic one as he and Dan caused some major trouble.

“So, I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down,” Cena recalled. “You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family, because the guests were like, ‘What are you gonna do to stop it?’ and the Cena family’s like, ‘No, no, let ’em figure it out. Let ’em do it.'”