John Cena Teases Fans Amidst WWE 2K23 Cover Rumors

WWE 2K23 cover featuring John Cena?

Following the WWE 2K23 rumors, he showed his sense of humor on social media.

This week, a rumored game cover featuring Cena went viral. The game has yet to be announced, while the initial unveiling is scheduled on January 28.

Cena took to Instagram and posted an image of a blank cover of the game with no one on it, implying that he will be on the cover of the video game and making fun of the ongoing joke that he is always invisible.

We’ll have to wait and see what Cena’s future holds, as WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner.

On the December 30 episode of SmackDown, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens and defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

You can check out Cena’s post below: