John Cena Teases Possible Steve Austin Appearance At WrestleMania 41

Ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes this Sunday at WrestleMania 41, John Cena may have dropped a major hint about a potential Steve Austin appearance at the show.

In his signature style, Cena posted a cryptic meme of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on his Instagram, something he’s known to do when teasing big moments or paying homage. However, this post carries added weight, as Austin is confirmed to be in Las Vegas this weekend for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where his iconic Submission Match with Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 will be inducted.

While there’s no official confirmation that Austin will appear on the WrestleMania broadcast, the timing—and Cena’s post—has fueled speculation. Given that Austin lives in Nevada, his presence in town makes it logistically plausible.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Austin will appear in front of the crowd or remain backstage, but with Cena, The Rock, Travis Scott, and potentially other legends all part of this year’s storyline drama, the addition of Austin—especially in a segment involving Cena—would add even more star power to an already stacked event.