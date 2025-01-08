John Cena Teases Thug Life And Prototype Returns For Farewell Tour

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena made his highly-anticipated return to the company on this past Monday night’s RAW on Netflix debut from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California when he announced that he will be entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match on February 1 and how he intends on heading to WrestleMania 41 and capture a record-breaking 17th world title.

Cena took part in the RAW on Netflix post-show, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly incorporating his Peacemaker character and past WWE characters in his farewell tour.

Cena said, “Peacemaker is a DC thing. You never know, never say never, right? The great thing about the farewell tour, tonight, we debuted a new outfit. It was very regionally focused. The Prototype, I don’t know if I have all the string to grow out the crappy blonde hair again. The Prototype wore different colors. The colors of the home team, so to speak. I’m really looking forward to trying to go back to the way I started. Thug Life, the Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena would wear home or away jerseys. There is elements of everything already in front of you. Hopefully, by the end of all this, if you want to see a certain facet of the 23 years I’ve been in the business, hopefully you can get that little sprinkle. I’m definitely focused on that and hopefully we can deliver.”

On if he’s trying to end his run on a high note:

“So perspective is everything, right? And if your perspective is me winning championships, well gosh, I hope I can deliver that. But I want to take a realistic look at what’s going on. I’m gonna be 48. If you go to the stats, the math isn’t actually in my favor. I don’t know, maybe I’m due. What I wanna do is let everyone know is — the biggest question is, is this actually real? Yes, 100%. After December, my last match, I’m done. You will see me in an ambassador role in WWE but I will not wear this. I will be in a suit, you will see the other facets of John Cena because honestly, we have so many great and current young superstars on the way up. And the business has been great to me, and it’s time to move on. So that is the one certainty, and I just want to set realistic expectations for everyone. I will give you everything I’ve got, you’ve got my word. I always have, I’ve always given you everything I have. I just don’t know what that looks like. So for me to say I’m channelling something to go back and win the day, I think today was the best explanation possible. It’s gonna take a long shot, but never count me out of a long shot… I love the WWE, as you all know. I know I’m going to retire, but they will have to fire to get me to stop being a part of this place.”

