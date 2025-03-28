John Cena Teases What Is Next For Him In WWE: “I’m Just Going To Say …”

How does John Cena remain motivated this late into his legendary WWE career?

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked this question during a recent Sports Illustrated interview.

“I don’t think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb, I think that’s the fun of it… getting into a rhythm of familiarity is sometimes stifling for growth so man there is different hills in front of me every day,” Cena responded. “There’s one in front of me has its own challenges and I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me.”

“The Greatest of All-Time” was then asked what is next for him in the wrestling business.

“Anything I tell will be a spoiler to fans,” Cena said. “So I’m just going to say, you gotta watch the show to see what happens.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.