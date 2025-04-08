John Cena To Break WrestleMania Title Match Record

As John Cena prepares to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, all eyes are on his pursuit of a record-breaking 17th World Championship reign. While the outcome remains uncertain, Cena is already guaranteed to reach a historic milestone that sets him apart from every other WWE Superstar in history.

According to @WWEStats, Cena’s upcoming clash with Rhodes will mark his tenth WrestleMania championship match—the most by any Superstar in the event’s four-decade history.

Cena’s championship legacy on the Grandest Stage of Them All is legendary. It began with a United States Championship win at WrestleMania 20, followed by a second U.S. Title victory at WrestleMania 31. He captured his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, and added further WWE Title reigns at WrestleMania 26 and 29. Cena also claimed the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 25.

While not all of his WrestleMania title encounters ended in victory—suffering losses at WrestleMania 24, 27, and most recently at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory—his consistency at the top of the card remains unmatched.

Now, as he prepares for what could be his final WrestleMania main event, Cena not only has a chance to break Ric Flair’s all-time record of 16 World Title reigns, but also to further cement his legacy as the greatest WrestleMania performer of all time.

WrestleMania 41 takes place April 19–20, 2025, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Cena vs. Rhodes headlining Night 2.

Stay with PWMania for full coverage leading into WrestleMania weekend.