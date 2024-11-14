John Cena To Compete At The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE

John Cena revealed his 2025 WWE farewell tour earlier this year. In a video posted to WWE’s social media sites, Cena revealed that he will wrestle at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE

“Those are strong words, the last time is now, and 2025, there’ll be a myriad of history-making events. The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and you wanna make sure you’re there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the Road to WrestleMania kicks off February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Act fast as tickets are on sale this Friday! The last time is now, and you should hurry up because after this, you can’t see me.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Rumble are currently available on Ticketmaster.com using the code universe.