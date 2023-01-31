John Cena to Start Filming New Movie Soon, Apparently Available for WrestleMania 39 Match

During the WrestleMania 39 season, veteran WWE Superstar John Cena will be filming a new movie in Australia, but his schedule appears to be open for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to Variety, Cena and Zac Efron are currently in Melbourne, Australia, where they will begin filming director Peter Farrelly’s long-awaited R-rated comedy “Ricky Stanicky” next month.

Ricky Stanicky is the name of an imaginary character created by three friends to blame for their misbehavior. When their colleagues become suspicious, they are forced to hire a washed-up actor to play Stanicky. The decision has disastrous but hilarious consequences.

In the film, Cena will play the character Stanicky. Production is set to begin in February and March, leaving him available for WrestleMania 39.

Cena reportedly filmed material with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory earlier this month at SmackDown. The Cena vs. Theory match has been rumored but not confirmed for WrestleMania 39.

Cena was first reported to be in talks to star in the film in September.

Farrelly’s return to the R-rated comedy genre follows the release of “Something About Mary” and “Hall Pass” in the past. He has been working on the film for ten years, and it was reported in 2013 that Jim Carrey would star in the Summit Entertainment production, directed by Steve Oedekerk, but Carrey is no longer attached.