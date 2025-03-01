John Cena Says Tonight Is “A Can’t-Miss Show,” The Rock Sends Cody Rhodes A Final Message

The hype for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber continues.

Ahead of the show this evening at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which Triple H has described as “an industry-changing weekend” and The Rock mentioned as something that will be “a wild f**kin night,” more late hype has surfaced.

The Rock took to X once again on Saturday to share a statement and photos about Cody Rhodes, whose soul he looks to acquire tonight in Toronto.

“Walk side by side with me, my brother Cody Rhodes. TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul. The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre.”

John Cena also chimed in on X with a final post before his participation in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match this evening, where he described tonight’s show as “a can’t-miss show.”

“Tonight, I walk into the my final WWE Elimination Chamber match to secure my final WrestleMania main event. Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss.”