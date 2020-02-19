John Cena Top 10, Details On WWE House Shows In Japan, After The Bell

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at John Cena’s best Smackdown moments:

– Corey Graves’ guests on the WWE After The Bell podcast this Thursday will be Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

– It was announced this week that tickets for the next WWE house shows in Japan will go on sale soon. Several wrestlers were also announced, but no matches yet. Here are details:

OSAKA, JAPAN – Edion Arena

-Thursday, 7/2

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – Yokohama Arena

-Friday, 7/3

-Saturday, 7/4

SUPERSTARS ADVERTISED FOR THE TOUR

All three members of The OC, The Kabuki Warriors, Andrade, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte

TICKET DETAILS

-Website E-Lottery from 2/28 – 3/4

-Website Pre-sale from 3/5 – 3/9

-General public on-sale – 3/21

-Osaka prices – ¥3,000, ¥6,000, ¥8,000, ¥10,000, ¥20,000, ¥40,000

-Yokohama prices – ¥4,000, ¥6,000, ¥10,000, ¥15,000, ¥25,000, ¥40,000