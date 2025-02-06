John Cena Tops WWE Royal Rumble Weekend Merchandise Sales

According to Fightful Select, sources close to Fanatics and WWE have said that 16-time World Champion John Cena topped this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble merchandise sales, beating Cody Rhodes who has largely been #1 for a couple of years.

The report also noted that generic and Royal Rumble-branded merchandise led the way overall, while Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was #2 among talents (#3 overall), followed by 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “Main Event” Jey Uso (#3 for talent, #4 overall). Roman Reigns was hinted at but not explicitly mentioned as #5 overall and #4 for talent.

The report then indicates that Alexa Bliss’ merchandise performed well following her return.