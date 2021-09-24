John Cena Trends On Social Media After Fans Attempt To “Cancel” Him

This week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode covers the life of former WWE and WCW star Chris Kanyon. During the episode, a clip was shown from a John Cena interview with Howard Stern where Cena said that Kanyon “wasn’t any good” as a wrestler.
Cena’s name ended up trending on Twitter with some fans making an attempt to “cancel” him. The effort seemingly backfired with many of the top tweets being in support of Cena:
Reminder: For years, McMahon family and #WWE used John Cena as their mouthpiece against any outside "enemies." But Cena has supported #LGBTQ rights and talked about his older brother's homosexuality. #Kanyon pic.twitter.com/LloGy7rKy7
— Get.Your.Vax.On (@MusicReviewer7) September 24, 2021
how the hell do you cancel john cena?
lmfaoo this dude literally out here making dying children laugh pic.twitter.com/OIFK6wcDay
— Vable (@ManVable) September 24, 2021
They tryna cancel John Cena… Bruh pic.twitter.com/h2XtOIxevC
— Neet☄️Peet (@neet_peet) September 24, 2021
If y’all gonna cancel John Cena for that and try to flip into “he said he’s a bad wrestler because he’s gay!” at least look into him and how much he supports the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/fmoZE07Fpf
— Zora (@5StarZora) September 24, 2021
So correct me if I’m mistaken, but John Cena is getting “cancelled” for saying someone isn’t good at wrestling ?
Please tell me how that’s cancel worthy when y’all call wrestlers mid 24/7 ? Should y’all be cancelled too ?
— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) September 24, 2021
John Cena is literally one of the nicest people on this Earth and y’all trying to cancel him????? pic.twitter.com/R48qqNNFPU
— Dont Worry Bout That (@AjaBajaaaa) September 24, 2021
WWE fans have shouted “I hope you burn in hell!” to John Cena at live wrestling shows to his face and those same fans are the ones trying to cancel him for saying Chris Kanyon “Wasn’t good.” You guys have tagged wrestlers in tweets saying worse than what John did. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/8DioaeZ6OD
— JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) September 24, 2021