John Cena Trends On Social Media After Fans Attempt To “Cancel” Him

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode covers the life of former WWE and WCW star Chris Kanyon. During the episode, a clip was shown from a John Cena interview with Howard Stern where Cena said that Kanyon “wasn’t any good” as a wrestler.

Cena’s name ended up trending on Twitter with some fans making an attempt to “cancel” him. The effort seemingly backfired with many of the top tweets being in support of Cena:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR