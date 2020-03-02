John Cena Tweets On His Smackdown Return & WrestleMania Match

John Cena took to Twitter this evening and issued his first public comments on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX return, which saw Cena face off with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Cena vs. The Fiend was then confirmed for WrestleMania 36 after the show.

“Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown,” Cena wrote. “I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home. Now, onto #WrestleMania!”

There’s no word yet on when Cena will return to SmackDown, but he should make at least a few more appearances to build to the big match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can see Cena’s full tweet below, along with Wyatt’s tweets since losing the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg the night before SmackDown at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, for those who missed them before: