John Cena Upset With Acts Of Kindness Being Misinterpreted, Matt Striker Update

– John Cena took to Twitter today, commenting on people that sometimes twist the kind acts of others to fit their own agenda. Cena, who recently made a huge donation to the “Black Lives Matter” movement, said the following,

“It is very disheartening when acts of kindness become misinterpreted by those simply chasing headlines. Overlooking all the information to tell a great story is the basis for fiction. Pushing a fictional agenda can take a kind act and turn it on its head.”

– Former WWE star, Matt Striker, is still featured on the FOX reality show Labor of Love. You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s broadcast below:

“Kristy and the remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles; one man’s dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child’s birthday party.”