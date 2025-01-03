John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Reportedly Planned For WWE WrestleMania 41

While recent reports have highlighted WWE’s plans for a John Cena vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41, this matchup has reportedly been in the works for some time.

According to Fightful Select, discussions about Rhodes vs. Cena began as far back as mid-November. This decision was influenced by uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s availability for the event. WWE initially hoped to feature a blockbuster match between Rhodes and The Rock, a concept teased following WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, before Rhodes returned from injury and won the 2023 Royal Rumble, some within his circle were reportedly advocating for a Rhodes vs. Rock match to take place at WrestleMania 39. However, Rhodes ultimately challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the event but fell short in his bid to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The report also noted that WWE has already laid out plans for a substantial portion of the roster heading into WrestleMania 41, with alternate scenarios in place for key storylines. This proactive planning underscores WWE’s commitment to delivering a memorable event, regardless of The Rock’s involvement.

Fans eagerly await further developments as WWE solidifies its marquee matches for the grandest stage of them all.