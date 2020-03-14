John Cena – WWE 205 Live, SmackDown Viewership For 3/13

– This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, which took place at the Performance Center, drew 2.588 million viewers which was up from last week’s 2.453 million viewers.

– WWE published a video of John Cena watching 205 Live at the Performance Center after the live Smackdown broadcast ended. Ariya Daivari wrote that “John has been nothing but great to the cruiserweights since day 1” and Cedric Alexander wrote that “this makes me happy on many levels.”