Funko announced a limited edition John Cena Collectible to commemorate the iconic wrestler’s Farewell Tour, which kicked off last night on WWE RAW. This exclusive Cena limited edition collectible is only available at a Funko shop, Funko website, and Fanatics.

The Cena Vinyl figure is approximately 4 inches tall and is a Standard Pop! scale.

You can check out the new John Cena Farewell Funko Pop! Vinyl figure below: