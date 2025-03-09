John Cena’s Heel Turn Ranks Ahead Of Hulk Hogan/NWO, Travis Scott: “Wrestling Is Real”

– WWE released a special compilation video on their YouTube channel, which looks at the top 30 heel turns of all-time. John Cena’s turn from last weekend comes in at number one on the list, ahead of the memorable Hulk Hogan turn that led to the creation of the New World Order (nWo). The complete top 30 were as follows:

#1. John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes

#2. Hogan joins The NWO

#3. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

#4. Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty

#5. Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio

#6. Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E

#7. Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

#8. Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso

#9. Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella

#10. Triple H attacks Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam

#11. Batista turns on Rey Mysterio

#12. Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker

#13. Shane McMahon turns on The Miz

#14. Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart

#15. The Mega Powers explode

#16. Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio

#17. Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho

#18. Scott Steiner joins The NWO

#19. CM Punk attacks The Rock on RAW 1000

#20. Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy

#21. Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano

#22. Ric Flair turns on Sting

#23. Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC

#24. Lita betrays Kane to join Edge

#25. Mark Henry fake retires to turn on John Cena

#26. Bayley attacks Becky Lynch

#27. Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano

#28. Tatanka sells out

#29. Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at WM34

#30. Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn

– Hip-hop star and WWE enthusiast Travis Scott has new “Wrestling Is Real” merchandise on the official WWE Shop website, complete with a photo of himself with The Rock in the ring for John Cena’s heel turn.