John Cena’s In-Ring WWE Return Confirmed, Teaming With Kevin Owens to Face The Bloodline

WWE has confirmed John Cena’s return match for the final episode of SmackDown on FOX in 2022.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed on Friday night’s SmackDown that he and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of KO’s choice on the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

In an update, The Bloodline appeared in the ring during the final segment of this week’s SmackDown. Cena interrupted the action on the big screen with a pre-recorded message, mentioning how Owens texted him to point out how he’s wrestled every year for the past 20 years, but not this year. Cena then revealed that he accepted Owens’ offer to work with him against Reigns and Zayn.

WWE has confirmed Cena and Owens vs. Reigns and Zayn for SmackDown on December 30.

Cena has not wrestled since partnering with The Mysterios to defeat Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a dark match on September 10, 2021 SmackDown, just weeks after Cena’s SummerSlam 2021 loss to Reigns.

