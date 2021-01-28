John Cena’s New Book Available For Pre-Ordering

Veteran WWE Superstar and New York Times #1 bestselling author John Cena has released the cover art for his “Be A Work In Progress: And Other Things I’d Like To Tell My Younger Self” book of inspirational tweets. The book is also now available for pre-orders.

Cena will release the book on Tuesday, April 6, through Ballantine Books. Illustrations were done by Valeria Petrone. You can pre-order the hardcover book at a sale price via this link, along with the Audiobook and Kindle versions. The hardcover edition includes 192 pages.

“A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves. From my Twitter account to the world. BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self is available on 4.6.21,” Cena tweeted this morning.

A beautifully illustrated book of inspiration from the beloved entertainer and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Cena “Be brave enough to embrace humility. The reward will be confidence.” For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity. Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity. Heartfelt and hopeful, Be a Work in Progress is the pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values.