John Cena’s “Peacemaker” Available As Playable Character In Mortal Kombat 1

John Cena is coming to Mortal Kombat.
Cena’s role as The Peacemaker in Suicide Squad and his spin-off MAX original series is coming to the Mortal Kombat series, as Peacemaker will now be a playable character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 fighting game.
The game is scheduled to be released this September.
Joining him will be other popular caped crusaders Homelander and Omni-Man, all who can be seen in the game’s latest trailer that dropped at Comic-Con.
Justice. Their way.
Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man are coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in the Kombat Pack Roster alongside Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/jCfSuFSFC7
— IGN (@IGN) July 22, 2023