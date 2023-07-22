John Cena’s “Peacemaker” Available As Playable Character In Mortal Kombat 1

John Cena is coming to Mortal Kombat.

Cena’s role as The Peacemaker in Suicide Squad and his spin-off MAX original series is coming to the Mortal Kombat series, as Peacemaker will now be a playable character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 fighting game.

The game is scheduled to be released this September.

Joining him will be other popular caped crusaders Homelander and Omni-Man, all who can be seen in the game’s latest trailer that dropped at Comic-Con.