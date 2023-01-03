John Cena’s Return Draws Highest WWE SmackDown Viewership in Two Years, Rating Report

WWE SmackDown drew 2.629 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo on December 30th, 2022. The show averaged 2.629 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.376 million viewers the previous week.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics noted that it was the highest overall SmackDown viewership since the Christmas 2020 show, which had an NFL game lead-in. It was the highest viewership since February 2020, excluding the Christmas 2020 show.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video of Cena’s match had over five million views on YouTube. Cena is said to have helped sell over 5,000 tickets to the SmackDown event in Tampa, Florida.

Here is the breakdown in each demo for the show compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.44 – a week ago: 0.40

Viewers 18-49 – 0.64 – a week ago: 0.55

Viewers 25-54 – 0.87 – a week ago: 0.78

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.4 – a week ago: 4.3

Male viewers 18-49 – 8.3 – a week ago: 6.1

Viewers 50+ – 3.5 – a week ago: 3.4