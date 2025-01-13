John Cena’s Royal Rumble Announcement Boosts Ticket Sales Past 53,000

WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, and ticket sales have seen a significant boost following a major announcement during the Raw on Netflix premiere.

At the January 6 episode of Raw, John Cena declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match and boldly vowed to win the bout. Cena’s participation and his promise to emerge victorious have made him the oddsmakers’ favorite, currently standing at -200 to win. A victory at the Rumble would set him on a path to challenge either World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena’s win would also secure his place in history as the sole record-holder for the most World Title reigns, breaking his tie with Ric Flair.

In addition to Cena, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso are confirmed entrants for the highly anticipated match.

Ticket sales have surged since Cena’s announcement. WrestleTix, known for its detailed tracking of pro wrestling event attendance, reports that over 53,000 tickets have been distributed for the Royal Rumble, with more than 3,100 tickets moving in the past week alone. WrestleTix highlighted Cena’s consistent impact on ticket sales, noting that every show featuring him since 2021 has seen a boost of 2-3K tickets, a trend that continues with the Royal Rumble.