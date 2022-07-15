John Hennigan Injured, Pulled from Tonight’s GCW Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

John Hennigan has been injured and will not compete in this tonight’s GCW No Signal In The Hills event, according to Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW).

There is no information on the kind of injury Hennigan is suffering from as of this writing.

Tonight night, GCW No Signal In The Hills will come from Los Angeles, California.

