John Hennigan Injured, Pulled from Tonight’s GCW Event

John Hennigan has been injured and will not compete in this tonight’s GCW No Signal In The Hills event, according to Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW).
There is no information on the kind of injury Hennigan is suffering from as of this writing.
Tonight night, GCW No Signal In The Hills will come from Los Angeles, California.
*THIS FRIDAY – LA!*
Due to Injury, @TheRealMorrison is unable to compete.
Just Signed:
GRINGO LOCO
vs
ROCKY ROMERO
Plus:
Wayne/Oliver v Macizos
Bussy/PPRay
Janela/Blackwood
Sheik/Radrick
+more!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/7Bcqb8MWFF pic.twitter.com/CkRUSYh0zK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2022