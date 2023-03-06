John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu For The National Openweight Title Set For MLW War Chamber 2023

Major League Wrestling has announced a huge first time ever match.

John Hennigan will be defending his National Openweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at War Chamber in NYC on April 6, 2023.

John Hennigan vs. Fatu title fight signed for 4/6 NYC https://t.co/U0yjDBaZ0w — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) March 6, 2023

This will be the first National Openweight Title defense for Hennigan who won the title back on January 7th after defeating Davey Richards.

John Hennigan and Jacob Fatu have never met before in the ring but that will change on April 6th at War Chamber 2023.

Here is the updated card for MLW War Chamber 2023: