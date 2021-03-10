John Laurinaitis Back In Charge Of WWE Talent Relations

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that John Laurinaitis, who was WWE’s head of Talent Relations from 2004 to 2012, is once again back in that position. Laurinaitis, who had recently been working as a producer/road agent, now has the title of General Manager, Talent and will be reporting to WWE Executive Vice President of Operations Brad Blum.

The following was also noted in F4WOnline.com’s report:

“The talent relations department is being split into talent management and talent branding. The latter of which will be the idea of a talent agency looking to book WWE talent for appearances, television commercials, movies, and other third party engagements.”