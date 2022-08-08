John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE

Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were informed of it.

Laurinaitis joined the company in March 2001 following the acquisition of WCW. He received a promotion to Director of Talent Relations a few months later, and in 2009 he was named Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Along with his wife Kathy and step-daughters Nikki and Brie Bella, he frequently appeared in authority roles both off- and on-camera in the E! series “Total Bellas.”

