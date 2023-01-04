John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months.

During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles.

Laurinaitis has worked for WWE in a variety of capacities since WCW went out of business.

When Jim Ross stepped down from his executive roles within the company in 2004, Laurinaitis took over as head of talent relations. Laurinaitis held that position until Triple H took over in 2012.

In 2012, Laurinaitus was demoted as one of WWE’s head producers. From 2011 to 2012, he worked as an on-air personality as General Manager. Laurinaitis was reinstated as head of talent relations in March 2021, until WWE launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon-Wall Street Journal sexual misconduct story involving a former WWE Employee who had a sexual relationship with him.

WWE released Laurinaitis in August after being sent home.