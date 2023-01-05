John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event

PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him.

Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative feedback. He said, “Yesterday we announced John Laurinaitis would be doing an appearance with Big Time Collectibles. Upon announcement we received only negative feedback. After much consideration we have decided to not work with him. We apologize to those that were offended by us working with him.”

Laurinaitis has worked for WWE in a variety of capacities since WCW went out of business.

When Jim Ross stepped down from his executive roles within the company in 2004, Laurinaitis took over as head of talent relations. Laurinaitis held that position until Triple H took over in 2012.

In 2012, Laurinaitus was demoted as one of WWE’s head producers. From 2011 to 2012, he worked as an on-air personality as General Manager. Laurinaitis was reinstated as head of talent relations in March 2021, until WWE launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon-Wall Street Journal sexual misconduct story involving a former WWE Employee who had a sexual relationship with him.

WWE released Laurinaitis in August after being sent home.

