John Laurinaitis Threatened to Fire WWE Coach for Wearing Sweatpants

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis nearly fired Tom Pritchard, who worked as a coach for five years, for wearing sweatpants to work.

Pritchard began working as a coach in 2007. He was able to get under Laurinaitis’ skin during that time, and Laurinaitis frequently called the office to inquire about Pritchard’s attire.

Pritchard explained on “Story Time with Dutch Mantell” how Laurinaitis objected to him wearing sweatpants and how this nearly resulted in his dismissal from WWE.

“You know I had an office on the fourth floor, right? (…) I didn’t belong on the fourth floor. I wore my sweatsuit, my sweatpants, my gym clothes, my workout stuff because I figured I was a coach. And then John Laurinaitis saw me one time, ‘I need you to dress more professionally.’ So that was on a Friday, and I knew he was going to be on the road on Monday so guess what I came in wearing on a Monday, my sweatpants.”

“He called the office to check and see what I was wearing. He really did. And Andrew Russo put the call in to me. He says you got to call one whatever else I picked up, ‘hey Tommy, what are you wearing today?’ [imitating Laurinaitis], he goes, ‘I can make it to where you could wear sweatpants everyday if you want.’ I said, ‘No John, I understand.’ And I lived right around the corner from the office, so I went home and changed.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(H/T to Sportskeeda for the above transcription)