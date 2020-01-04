John Morrison and NXT Stars Teased For The Royal Rumble

The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a slideshow video to promote the men’s 2020 Royal Rumble match. Names that were featured in the video included John Morrison and the following NXT stars:

Finn Balor, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tyler Breeze, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Kyle O’Reilly.

At this time, no names have officially been announced for the men’s match.