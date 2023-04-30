John Morrison Comments On Whether He’d Retire From Wrestling To Focus On Boxing

John Morrison is on a high following his victory at Creator Clash 2, but the former WWE star has no plans to retire from wrestling.

Morrison defeated Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time at the April 15 event and then challenged KSI to a fight.

Morrison did not refute the idea of boxing again on “The MMA Hour,” but he did say he is still committed to wrestling.

He stated, “No [I won’t drop wrestling to focus on boxing] because I love wrestling too. But the thing is like, I don’t feel like I would have to drop wrestling. What I would have to do next time though is for a fight camp, then stop the wrestling. But I don’t think I have to retire or stop wrestling for good ever.”

