John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22

Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.

The MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone weighed in on this announcement.

John Morrison has made appearances for numerous promotions over the last few months including AEW as Johnny Elite and Lucha Libre AAA as Johnny Caballero.

His last match was on November 26th at WrestleCade as he won by DQ over the current AML Champion Brad Attitude. Morrison wrestled as Johnny WrestleCade for that match.

Morrison’s wife Taya Valkyrie is the current MLW World Featherweight Champion.

MLW has not yet confirmed an opponent for Johnny Fusion at Blood and Thunder.

Here is the updated card for MLW Blood and Thunder Event: