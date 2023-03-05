John Morrison Looks Back At Infamous Gimmick Match From WrestleMania Backlash 2021

The Zombie Lumberjack Match.

It was a WWE classic for all the wrong reasons.

During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, John Morrison reflected on the infamous match from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Damian Priest reacted when he told him there would be zombies: “I heard about the match and told Damien Priest what we’re doing. He walked over to The Miz and said, “what the fuck is John talking about, some weird shit? Like, he said, we are having a zombie lumberjack match; is he just fucking with me or what?”

On how even though the angle made no sense he loved it: “To be honest, I loved it, it’s so weird, and it did not make any sense. Then again, wrestling doesn’t have to make sense. So we both got eaten by zombies and then just came back the week after.”

On how Scotty 2 Hotty was dressed as one of the zombies and following him around all day: “The craziest part of that whole day was that there’s this one zombie that followed me around for five minutes and kept kind of touching me. I didn’t want to be rude to him, but finally I said get the fuck away from me, and it was Scotty 2 Hotty. He had such good makeup on that I didn’t know it was him. I was trying to be really polite because I didn’t know who these people were, and I knew that they had spent hours in this prosthetic makeup stuff. Yeah, bro. He got me so good that day.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.