John Morrison on CM Punk’s All Out Media Scrum Rant: “I Don’t Think It’s Good Business”

Former WWE star John Morrison commented on CM Punk’s rant from the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum during an appearance on the Bootleg Universe podcast.

Morrison said, “I don’t know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore something, like his upper triceps or something, which is very frustrating, especially when you get to beat his age. He’s basically my age. When you get hurt, it’s not like getting hurt in your 20s. It takes a lot longer, and it’s not necessarily the pain that’s upsetting. It’s the knowledge that, okay, if this is a fully torn triceps, that’s six months to a year before it’s functioning at close to 100%. If you come back earlier, you can re-injure it. So there are probably a lot of things that are going on in his head.

“What I think is funny is how he dealt with it. In some ways, he just lashed out at the entire AEW roster. Whether they deserved it or not, I don’t know. From his point of view, they did. From my point of view, professionally, I would never personally say that about a lot of the roster just because I don’t think it’s good business. But on the other hand, that’s what he’s known for, and he just reverted to character, like dropping [a] pipe bomb. He’s upset, and he just reverts to, ‘I’m gonna blow the whistle on MJF, on everybody I don’t like on this roster, screw them, screw Colt Cabana’ [laughs]. He’s obsessed with Colt Cabana. ‘Screw everybody. Everything’s bothering me. I’m just gonna air it out right now and call everyone on their crap.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)