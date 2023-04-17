John Morrison Reveals Former WWE Star Turned Down Boxing Fight Against Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star John Morrison defeated Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein in his first boxing match on Saturday night at the Creator Clash 2 event. Morrison told TMZ.com that fellow former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) had been discussed as a potential opponent.

“Let me tell you something about Matt Cardona. They asked me if I would be willing to fight Harley or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight. He goes, ‘Bro, I’m not going to fight anyone. I’m definitely not going to fight you. No, what are you, crazy? I’m not going to fight.’ Literally, he was my first phone call. They wanted me to fight Broski.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)