John Morrison Reveals Pitched Idea To WWE For His Character

WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com and talked about being in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 MITB pay-per-view, pitching ideas to the company, and more.

Morrison joins Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Big E as confirmed entrants in the match. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match will decide the second blue brand entrant on Friday’s SmackDown, and then there will be two more blue brand open spots in the 8-man match. Morrison was asked if he feels like now, with the Money In the Bank match, that he will get the chance to show everyone what they didn’t see while he was away from WWE, before he came back in 2019. It was noted that since has come back, many fans thought they were going to get the Morrison they saw while he was in Impact Wrestling and other promotions.

Morrison responded and said he also thought he’d get to be the same wrestler we saw outside of WWE. He also mentioned how he often pitches ideas, and how WWE wants to do one idea he pitched for months, called “Crypto Drip,” but he did not elaborate on what that is. It sounds like it could be similar to MJF’s cryptocurrency, or totally unrelated to cryptocurrency. WWE filed to trademark “Drip Stick” back at the end of May, and Morrison makes mention of that.

“I hope so. A lot of fans thought that they were going to see what they saw on Impact, Lucha Underground, and all the places that I was at,” Morrison responded. “That’s what I thought too, and that’s what I’ve been wanting to do since I’ve been back. It feels like I’m in a unique position right now to showcase everything I’m capable of, not just physically in the ring, but promo-wise, charisma-wise.

“I feel like I pitch an idea every week. Some of them are dumb; some aren’t. I laughed a lot about dipsticks because I loved that idea. I think ‘Hurricane’ (Helms) sent me a tweet that said WWE just trademarked ‘drip drip stick’. They want to do crypto drip. I pitched that for two months. That fits so many things.”

He continued, “With everything that is going on right now, I am very optimistic and hopeful that I’ll get the chance to show what I can do. It’s a strange thing to think that everyone is best at something, right? It’s really fulfilling and enjoying to do the thing that you’re best at, to your best capability. For me, that’s wrestling. It always has been. I feel like I’m better now than I’ve ever been. I haven’t really had the chance on my own to do what I see in my head is possible. This feels like that chance.”

Morrison was also asked what it would mean to win the Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

“It’s hard to put that into words,” he said. “But think of it this way. You get out of something, what you put into it. And I’ve put pretty much my entire life into this business. So winning that briefcase would mean a lot.”