John Morrison & The Miz Win Smackdown Tag Team Championships

John Morrison and The Miz defeated The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Super ShowDown today.
The match saw Morrison hit Kofi Kingston with a steel chair shot while the referee wasn’t looking, allowing Miz to get the pin for the win.
This is Morrison’s 6th reign with a tag team title in WWE, and The Miz’s 8th, but their first SmackDown Tag Team Titles reign together. Big E and Kofi won the titles back on the November 8 SmackDown by defeating The Revival.
Below are a few shots of today’s title change from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
