John Morrison Wins Boxing Debut And Issues Challenge, WWE And AEW Stars Appear

On Saturday night, veteran pro wrestler John Morrison (John Hennigan) won his boxing debut at the Creator Clash 2 charity event. The event, which featured celebrities and social media influencers competing in boxing matches, was live streamed on Moment.co from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Morrison worked the night’s co-main event and was billed as “The Mayor of Slamtown” and his real name, John Randall Hennigan. He defeated Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein. Morrison dominated the fight, dropping Morenstein three times before winning by KO thirty seconds into the third round.

Morrison was escorted to the ring by his father, Taya Valkyrie, WWE’s Vic Joseph, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, AEW’s Jake Hager, as well as Mojo Rawley, PJ Black, and Super Panda. Josh Barnett cornered him, and he was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

After the victory, Morrison ruled out a fight with Logan Paul or Jake Paul, instead naming Logan’s business partner KSI, who appeared at WWE WrestleMania 39 as the walking Prime bottle.

Saturday night’s event also featured Black as the video game character Crash Bandicoot. During a break between fights, Black appeared in full Crash Bandicoot costume to confront YouTube star Chad Lebaron of the Cherdleys channel to promote the upcoming Crash Team Rumble game.

Several highlights from Saturday night’s fight and Crash segment are included below:

lmao John Morrison was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo, and some others pic.twitter.com/qpbfwLG4t0 — 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) April 16, 2023

la knight, karrion kross, scarlett, and jake hager with john morrison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1AQP2FmkIH — MADS 🦋 (@hangermads) April 16, 2023

John Morrison was throwing Hands pic.twitter.com/Hlo3P6lYuw — sameeha (@monesmaker) April 16, 2023

JOHN MORRISON WITH THE KNOCKOUT??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/1bZX0bb336 — melissa (fan account) (@ZELIVNA) April 16, 2023

PJ Black as Crash Bandicoot is the best thing ever. #CreatorClash2 pic.twitter.com/rVqapmm0Gb — Bradley Garzon (@marveIist) April 16, 2023

Bro Crash Bandicoot is here and why is PJ Black LMAOO #CreatorClash2 pic.twitter.com/fIcuuFXr67 — Super Kakkoii (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 16, 2023

المصارع PJ Black المعروف سابقاً بإسم Justin Gabriele (احد اعضاء Nexus) ظهر في احد العروض الخيرية الي تجمع المصارعين والملاكمين بزي كراشpic.twitter.com/qYgfoAvpXC — Big Boss (Snake) (@IBMA_1) April 16, 2023

cherdleys is fighting pj black dressed as crash bandicoot?? pic.twitter.com/pjZH82lpgl — nate tweets out of context (ง •̀_•́)ง (@NateIsARudo) April 16, 2023