John Morrison’s First Visit To The PC, Kofi Kingston/WWE Backstage, Law Firm Investing WWE For Securities

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this video of John Morrison’s recent visit to the facility in Orlando to train, his first time there. As noted, Morrison and The Miz brought The Dirt Sheet back to SmackDown last night but were interrupted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, who they will face at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

– As noted, Charlotte Flair has been announced for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1, which will also feature the return of analyst CM Punk. The WWE On FOX Twitter account also announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will be featured in a segment where he looks back at the March 2019 Gauntlet Match that would lead to his WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35. Below is a promo for the segment:

"I was like a kid in a candy store, to be honest." – @TrueKofi Kofi Kingston looks back at the gauntlet match that launched #KofiMania this Tuesday, at 11e/10c, on #WWEBackstage! pic.twitter.com/e1fqRzj8mE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 8, 2020

– The Levi & Korsinsky law firm in New York City issued a press release this week to notify investors that they have started an investigation into WWE “concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.” The press release issued was very vague, and it looks like the firm has issued similar releases on other companies with the same wording in the past. You can read the full release below: