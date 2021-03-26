John Silver Announces Injury Update

AEW star John Silver is expected to miss at least one month of in-ring action after suffering a shoulder injury. As reported before, Silver suffered a shoulder injury during this week’s AEW Dynamite main event, which saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Title over Silver. Allin revealed the injury during a post-show promo praising Silver, and Silver later confirmed the injury on Twitter.

Silver took to Twitter this morning and announced that he will be out of the ring for around 4-6 weeks. The injury will not require surgery as there is no major damage.

He wrote:

“Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage”