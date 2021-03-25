John Silver Comments On Shoulder Injury

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

John Silver of The Dark Order has confirmed that he suffered a shoulder injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event. As reported before here on PWMania, Silver lost to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin in last night’s main event. It was revealed in a post-show segment with Sting that Silver suffered a dislocated shoulder about half-way through the match. Allin praised Silver for the performance.

In an update, Silver took to Twitter after the show and confirmed that he hurt his shoulder. He also noted that doctors do not think it’s a serious injury.

“Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know,” Silver wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury.

