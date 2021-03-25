John Silver Comments On Shoulder Injury

John Silver of The Dark Order has confirmed that he suffered a shoulder injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event. As reported before here on PWMania, Silver lost to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin in last night’s main event. It was revealed in a post-show segment with Sting that Silver suffered a dislocated shoulder about half-way through the match. Allin praised Silver for the performance.

In an update, Silver took to Twitter after the show and confirmed that he hurt his shoulder. He also noted that doctors do not think it’s a serious injury.

“Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know,” Silver wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury.

Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know. — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

Also have a nice little knot on my head from landing on the concrete. Not my night pic.twitter.com/MYaQ9ITqEf — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021