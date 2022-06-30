John Silver Says MJF Should Pay AEW To Be On TV

John Silver recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

During the appearance, The Dark Order member from AEW joked about how MJF should be paying AEW to be on television, as well as how MJF acts when an airplane lands.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the virtual signing where John Silver touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On joking that MJF should be paying AEW to be on TV: “No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think. I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think.”

On how MJF acts when a plane lands: “MJF is standing when the plane lands. He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”

